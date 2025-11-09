DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Govt, pvt aided schoolteachers protest overnight, demand pending salaries

Govt, pvt aided schoolteachers protest overnight, demand pending salaries

Salary for nine months to be released on Monday, says Minister Mundian

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:55 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Women protest overnight in Tarn Taran.
Advertisement

Many women teachers, employed at government and private aided schools of the region, sat on a protest overnight to impress upon the government to pay their salaries which have not been released in eight months.

Advertisement

690f7de386dd3 10811484CD 1D4DC3A7 FC66 4061 BA4E 8323F007542C

Advertisement

Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian with activists.These women accompanied their colleagues, from various parts of the state, who had staged a state-level dharna near the administrative office in Taran Taran on Friday. However, many of them were asked to return home in the morning today by the organisers even as their male counterparts and activists of the Punjab State Government Aided Private School Teachers Union and other Employees’ Bodies continued their protest on the second day.

Advertisement

The dharna was lifted at about 4 pm after Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian announced that salary for nine months with effect from April 2025 would be paid on Monday. The decision was taken after a meeting of union activists, led by Gurmit Singh Madnipur and SS Chawla with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

The joint forum of various outfits had earlier announced to resort to “Jail Bharo” protest at Taran Taran on November 7 to get their demands accepted.

Advertisement

Restoration of vacant posts on an earlier pattern of 95 per cent grant, streamlining of monthly payment of salary and grants for repair and renovation of schools, apart from pending salaries, were cited among the major demands of the forum.

Ravinderjit Puri, an office-bearer of the state body of the union, said senior functionaries of various units, led by state president Gurmeet Singh Madnipur and president of the Aided School Management Association SS Chawla, had organised protest marches and rallies at Taran Taran on last Saturday.

Having failed to get their demands accepted in routine, office-bearers and activists of the management committees, serving employees and pensioners had threatened to launch a coordinated stir including an action plan to oppose the Aam Aadmi Party candidate during the by-election at Taran Taran.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts