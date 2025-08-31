Pvt-aided schools assn threatens stir

A joint forum of organisations fighting for the rights of employees and teachers of private-aided schools have threatened to launch a struggle if their long-pending demands are not accepted. Restoration on vacant posts on an earlier pattern of 95 per cent grant, streamlining of salary payments and grants for repair and renovation of schools were cited among the major demands by members of the forum.

Ravinderjit Puri, an office-bearer of state unit of Private-Aided School Teachers Association said senior functionaries of various units had taken a serious notice of the step-motherly treatment meted out to them by the government. “Having failed to get our demands met, we have threatened to launch a coordinated stir,” said Puri, adding that the draft plan for the struggle in a phased manner would be released soon.

Puri regretted that the survival of 512 private schools, which were established before Independence by social reformers, was in danger as the government had failed to fulfil its promise. Puri said most of these schools had been facing financial constraints for over two decades after the Capt Amarinder Singh-led government imposed a ban on new recruitments in these. Leaders said that presently these schools did not get any financial assistance.