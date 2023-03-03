Pvt firm employee booked for stealing Rs 2.19 crore

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

An employee of Radiant Cash Management Service, a private firm here, allegedly stole Rs 2.19 crore in cash from collections made by the company from banks.

Raids on to nab suspect: Police ASI Satnam Singh said after registering a case, raids were being conducted to nab the suspect, Harminder Singh.

The suspect has been identified as Harminder Singh of Ballowal village here. A case of criminal breach of trust and a criminal conspiracy was registered against him on Wednesday.

Complainant Komal Krishan told the police that he was working as a wallet manager in the company while Harminder was a cash van custodian. On February 28, he along with gunman Sohan and Harminder went for cash collection from banks. They first collected Rs 1 crore from the AU Small Finance Bank branch, Pakhowal Road. Later, they went to another branch of the bank on Mall Road and collected Rs 1.46 crore.

“Afterwards, we came to the Canara Bank branch at Gill Chowk. The Fraud came to light when I, along with the cash van, returned to Pakhowal Road and was shocked to see missing bundles of cash. As we counted the money, we were left with Rs 26.80 lakh cash only while Rs 2.19 crore was found missing.

Then we realised that Harminder had stolen the money from the cash van. A complaint was lodged in this regard,” the complainant said.

Investigating officer ASI Satnam Singh said after registering a case, raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.