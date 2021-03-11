Pvt firm staffer robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana, shot in stomach

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 1

After robbers allegedly snatched cash from a PRTC bus conductor at the Ladhowal toll barrier at gunpoint in the morning, the industrial hub witnessed another robbery in the evening today. Three robbers shot at an employee of the Eastman company at the Focal Point chowk and snatched a bag containing Rs 3 lakh from him.

The injured, who was shot in the stomach, has been admitted to a private hospital. His condition is critical.

According to information, the employee of Eastman, Ajay Kumar, was sent to HDFC Bank to withdraw cash. After withdrawing Rs 3 lakh, he was heading back to the company on his motorcycle. When he reached the Focal Point chowk, three persons, who were on two motorcycles, stopped him on the way and snatched his bag.

When Ajay confronted the robbers, one of them shot him in the stomach. Police sources said despite suffering a bullet injury, Ajay tried to chase the robbers but fell down.

He was later taken to the hospital by some passers-by.

The police were yet to record the statement of the victim when the reports last came in. A team from the

Focal Point police station reached the spot and started investigation.

The CIA-2 wing, led by the Inspector Beant Juneja, and Focal Point SHO Kuldeep Singh also reached the spot. Police teams checked more than 12 CCTV cameras to get some clue about the robbers.