Pvt firm to maintain vertical garden for 3 yrs, says MLA

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

The Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, is going to develop a vertical garden under the Southern Bypass ROB, along the Sidhwan Canal at BRS Nagar here. The estimated cost of the project, which is under the Smart City Mission, is Rs 2.17 crore.

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, along with MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and officials, visited the project site on Monday. Gogi said the project work had been awarded to a private company that would plant saplings and maintain flowers there for three years.

Later, Gogi paid a surprise visit to the government school at Sunet village under Ward 72 where he inspected the quality of the mid-day meal.

Meanwhile, the school principal and staff raised demands for new classrooms for students, an RO water purifier, construction of a kitchen shed and other facilities at the school.

The MLA assured the staff that the issues would be resolved soon.