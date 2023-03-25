Pvt school student alleges molestation by principal

Ludhiana, March 24
A Class VI student of a private school at Kailash Nagar here was allegedly molested by the principal of the school.
FIR not lodged
The victim’s mother has alleged that instead of filing an FIR against the principal of the private school, the police were putting pressure on her family to reach a compromise.
Her mother alleged that she was a widow and have two daughters. One of her daughters was a Class VI student of the private school where she (the girl) used to clean the premises also. With the money she got for doing the work, she had been depositing her fee.
She said recently when she was not at home, the Principal came to their house and asked her daughter to clean the school in the evening. When the victim went to the school, the suspect allegedly molested her and tried to rape her, alleged the girl’s mother.
She said though he was detained by the police after the matter was brought to their notice, instead of lodging an FIR, the police wanted the family to reach a compromise.
