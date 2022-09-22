Ludhiana: PWD notices big jolt to industry: Bizmen

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, September 21
The recent notices slapped by the Public Works Department (PWD) on the industry for recurring access charges have come as a big jolt, feel industrialists. The notices were sent to deposit fees for NOC for access to their factory units and in case they fail to adhere to the directions, their access will be “disconnected”.
Talking to The Tribune, Pankaj Sharma, General Secretary, CICU, said the PWD has started to send notices to industry under notification number 12/23/2019 3BR-3 /1402253 dated 24.1.2019 for recurring access charges ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh for every 5 years.
“This tax levied by the department is totally unjustified and uncalled for, keeping in view that industry pays EDC, factories act building fee, development tax under factories act every year. Besides, one time fee to the forest department as well is also paid by the Industry. Such notices are issued to many factories and it is learnt that in coming days, more notices will be sent by the department. This is simply ridiculous to generate revenue like this,” said Sharma.
A memorandum on this issue is also sent to the CM office, apprising him about the problems arising out of this tax.
“On the one hand the government is trying to attract the investors in the state and on the other hand the government is imposing such taxes, which will discourage not just the investors but the existing industry as well. Before announcing such step, at least the industry should have been taken into confidence for suggestions or objections. But the industry seems to be the only gullible target to the government to generate revenue,” said another industrialist, who is asked to pay Rs 3.5 lakh as access charges.
