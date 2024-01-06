PWD to recarpet five long-neglected link roads

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 5

The Public Works Department (PWD) is slated to recarpet five major link roads, which are badly damaged, at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore. Of these, work orders for four roads — Mattewara to Rattangarh Road, Rahon Road, GT Road to Kakowal Road and GT Road via Kadian, Kasabad, up to Bajra roads, have already been assigned to contractors. The work order for Noorwala to Jamalpur Leli Road is expected to be allotted soon. Many of these deteriorated sections with massive potholes have been in need of attention for over a decade.

An official from the Public Works Department (PWD) confirmed that preparations had been finalised for recarpeting the 11.34-km stretch from Mattewara to Rattangarh Road as the work order had been assigned to a contractor. The estimated cost for the recarpeting project is Rs 7.75 crore. Locals recall that the road was once considered vital for the Bet area but had been in a state of disrepair for an extended period.

The recarpeting of a 7.2-km segment, extending from GT Road to Kadian, Kasabad and Bajra villages is set to commence shortly. The tendering process for the road has been completed and the project cost is expected to be around Rs 3.3 crore.

Another significant link road from GT Road to Kakowal Road is scheduled for recarpeting, with an estimated cost of Rs 1.93 crore. The contractor has been given a deadline of six months to complete the 3.23-km stretch of the road.

Officials said the recarpeting work had already begun on an 11.43-km stretch of the main Rahon Road (beyond the municipal limits) up to the Sutlej Bridge near Mattewara. The project’s cost is around Rs 34.03 crore and the contractor aims to finish the road project in nine months. Additionally, plans were in place to relocate electricity poles by the PSPCL. The last recarpeting of the road was done in 2011.

According to the PWD official concerned, a 4.1-km stretch of Noorwala Road up to Jamalpur Leli is slated for recarpeting, with an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore. Tenders have been issued for the project but the work order allocation is pending.

A resident, Maninderjit Singh, said the people faced a lot of inconvenience due to the poor condition of Rattangarh Road, Rahon Road and other link roads over an extended period. The recarpeting of the roads needs to be done properly to ensure provision of a well-built road infrastructure, he said.