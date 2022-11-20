PwDs form welfare society, demand raise in pension

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

A group of physically challenged persons held a meeting near Gurdwara Khuhisar at Guru Angad Dev Colony, Ludhiana, to discuss problems being faced by them.

With the objective of getting their issues resolved, the group formed their own welfare society, ‘Sab Eko Noor Divyang Welfare Society.’ The president of the newly formed society, Sarbjeet Singh, said the issues being faced by physically challenged persons have been left unresolved for a long time. Thus, they formed their own organisation to fight for their rights, he added.

The PwDs are forced to run from pillar to post to find jobs, Sarbjeet said.

The office-bearers of the newly formed group demanded that the government provides tri-cycles to the physically challenged. They said

the government should increase the monthly disability pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000.

Sarbjeet said a loan of Rs 2 lakh should be provided to the physically challenged without interest. There should be a free bus travel facility for persons having a disability ID.

The group also demanded from the administration to get a meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann fixed so that they could raise their demands with him.