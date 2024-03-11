‘Qaadar di Qudrat’— flower show and photo exhibition

Ludhiana, March 10
A flower show, on the spot photography exercise on the themes ‘Balhari Kudrat Vsaeya’ and ‘Qaadar di Qudrat,’ and a photo exhibition were held at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Sarabha Nagar. Different varieties of flowers were on display with the medicinal plants attracting much attention.
The photo exhibition on birds and flowers by photo-artists Ranjodh Singh and Jaskaran Singh exhibited 22 frames depicting the beauty of nature. The exhibition will remain open from 7am to 9pm daily, till 14 March.
