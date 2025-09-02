DT
QR codes to help visitors navigate PAU campus launched

QR codes to help visitors navigate PAU campus launched

Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:24 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal launches the QR codes at PAU.
If you’ve ever wandered through the sprawling campus of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), squinting at building signs and asking strangers for directions, you’re not alone. For new students and visitors alike, navigating the PAU’s vast grounds—home to dozens of departments, hostels and research centres—can feel like a maze. But now, getting lost is officially a thing of the past.

In a forward-thinking move, the PAU has launched a set of dedicated QR codes that offer a virtual tour of the university, making it easier to explore the campus with just a smartphone. Whether you’re a first-year student trying to find your lecture hall or a farmer visiting for a training session, help is now just a scan away.

“I remember my first week here—I couldn’t find the Department of Soil Science even after asking three people,” says Simranjeet Kaur, a newly admitted MSc student staying in the girls’ hostel. “I missed my orientation session because I got stuck near the library. If these QR codes had been there earlier, I’d have saved so much time.”

The initiative was formally launched by Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, who emphasised the importance of integrating technology into campus life. “In today’s digital age, accessibility and user experience must go hand in hand. These QR codes will empower students, parents, researchers and guests to navigate through the PAU campus with confidence,” he said.

Developed under the guidance of Dr Tejinder Singh Riar, Additional Director (Communication), the QR codes are strategically placed across campus. Once scanned, they provide a virtual walkthrough of key buildings, departments and facilities—complete with maps and descriptions.

Dr Rishi Indra Singh Gill, Estate Officer, highlighted another benefit: “This system will also enhance campus security by reducing unnecessary movement and ensuring better-controlled access.”

The launch event saw participation from deans, directors, faculty members and students, all applauding the university’s step towards becoming a smart, digitally enabled campus.

So next time you find yourself lost between the Seed Science Lab and the Extension Education Block, don’t panic—just scan, stroll and smile. PAU’s got your back.

