Quarter-finals of junior baseball tourney held

Ludhiana, October 7
BCM Senior Secondary School, Pakhowal Road, along with Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Kasabad, BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, and Guru Nanak Model School (GNMS), Dholewal, recorded victories in their respective quarterfinals and advanced into the semi-finals of the boys’ section in the 13th Junior District Baseball Championship held at Girls Government Senior Secondary School, Gill village, near here on Friday.
In the first quarterfinal, GNMS prevailed over Dashmesh Public School 2-1. In other quarterfinals, GSSS, Kasabad drubbed Nightingale Senior Secondary School 11-1; BCM Senior Secondary School, Pakhowal Road, outperformed Sunshine Sr Sec School and BCM Sr Secondary School, Focal Point branch, defeated GSSS, Gill 8-1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada
A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020