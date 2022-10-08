Quarter-finals of junior baseball tourney held

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 7

BCM Senior Secondary School, Pakhowal Road, along with Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Kasabad, BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, and Guru Nanak Model School (GNMS), Dholewal, recorded victories in their respective quarterfinals and advanced into the semi-finals of the boys’ section in the 13th Junior District Baseball Championship held at Girls Government Senior Secondary School, Gill village, near here on Friday.

In the first quarterfinal, GNMS prevailed over Dashmesh Public School 2-1. In other quarterfinals, GSSS, Kasabad drubbed Nightingale Senior Secondary School 11-1; BCM Senior Secondary School, Pakhowal Road, outperformed Sunshine Sr Sec School and BCM Sr Secondary School, Focal Point branch, defeated GSSS, Gill 8-1.