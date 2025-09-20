DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Quashed recruits protest over state govt's inaction, burn effigies

Quashed recruits protest over state govt's inaction, burn effigies

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:29 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Assistant professors and librarians stage a protest in Ludhiana on Friday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
Advertisement

As many as 1,158 assistant professors and librarians, whose recruitments were quashed by the Apex Court in July, are up in the arms against the state government for not pursuing the case in their favour by filing a writ petition challenging the Supreme Court’s orders.

Advertisement

Under this, on a call given by the state body, protests were held at district levels. Protesters burnt effigies of the Chief Minister.

Talking to The Tribune, Dr Jasprit, state convener of 1,158 Assistant Professors and Librarians’ Union said the state government had assured them that a review petition would be filed against the SC’s verdict in favour of the recruits.

Advertisement

“Since July, we have been fighting the battle on our own and the state government is in no mood to fight with us, whereas they had asked us to join on the posts in 2024. Although we have moved the court in an individual capacity, it that holds no importance until the state government prepares our case and files a fresh petition challenging the SC’s decision on several genuine grounds. This is why we are protesting against

the state government,” said the convener.

Advertisement

The assistant professors and librarians are, however, continuing on their

present postings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts