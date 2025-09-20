As many as 1,158 assistant professors and librarians, whose recruitments were quashed by the Apex Court in July, are up in the arms against the state government for not pursuing the case in their favour by filing a writ petition challenging the Supreme Court’s orders.

Advertisement

Under this, on a call given by the state body, protests were held at district levels. Protesters burnt effigies of the Chief Minister.

Talking to The Tribune, Dr Jasprit, state convener of 1,158 Assistant Professors and Librarians’ Union said the state government had assured them that a review petition would be filed against the SC’s verdict in favour of the recruits.

Advertisement

“Since July, we have been fighting the battle on our own and the state government is in no mood to fight with us, whereas they had asked us to join on the posts in 2024. Although we have moved the court in an individual capacity, it that holds no importance until the state government prepares our case and files a fresh petition challenging the SC’s decision on several genuine grounds. This is why we are protesting against

the state government,” said the convener.

Advertisement

The assistant professors and librarians are, however, continuing on their

present postings.