Questioning of aides of foreign-based gangster exposes plan to target businessmen of Chandigarh, Mohali

After the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police busted a major gangster network with the arrest of two associates of a foreign-based gangster, their questioning exposed their plan to target prominent businessmen of Chandigarh and Mohali.

The arrested accused have been identified as Radhe Shyam and Rahul Kumar, both of whom hail from the Rawla Mandi area in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

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Additional DCP Crime Rupinder Bhatti said that police investigations had revealed that the duo was in constant touch with their handler, Harman Sandhu, who is based abroad. Acting on Sandhu’s instructions, they had planned to carry out firing at the residences and offices of prominent businessmen in Chandigarh and Mohali to spread terror and extort money.

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ADCP Bhatti added that acting on the tip-off, the CIA in charge Inspector Avtar Singh nabbed the accused near a vacant land belonging to the Irrigation Department on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana while they were waiting for their accomplices to execute a crime. Both have previous criminal records. Radhe Shyam is facing five cases registered in Rawla Mandi and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, while Rahul Kumar has one case against him in Rawla Mandi.

An FIR was registered at Police Division-8 in Ludhiana on October 3 under Sections 111(1)(organised crime) and 308(4) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act. The police produced the accused in court and obtained a two-day remand.

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Glock pistol and 20 rounds picked up from Amritsar

According to police sources, gangster Harman Sandhu, based in Spain, had his accomplices pick up a Glock pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar. These pistols were shipped from Pakistan. The accomplices then transported the pistols to Nakodar. They were instructed to place them under a signboard. The two shooters were then sent to pick up the pistols. They picked up the pistol the next day. Sandhu sent the accused money three-four times for petrol, lodging, and other expenses. They found this money stashed in various locations in a similar manner. Each shooter was to be paid 40,000 to 50,000 rupees after completing their target, but they were caught before they could complete it.

Arrest averted major plans of firing, extortion

Additional DCP Bhatti shared that the arrest of gangsters had thwarted the planning of gang to target businessmen in Chandigarh, and Mohali. Acting on the directions of foreign-based gangster, accused had been given the task to target prominent businessmen and extort huge money. Now, the police will probe about the persons on the target of the gang and other members of gang. "We cannot share names of persons under the target of gang due to security reasons but those persons have been alerted by the police," said the ADCP.