Questions arise as Pakhowal ROB carpeting takes place amid rainfall

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

Questions are being raised after the road carpeting on the Pakhowal Road Railway Over Bridge (ROB) was conducted amidst the rainfall on Thursday. Some residents have shared concerns regarding the road carpeting work in wet conditions, posing a risk of quick damage to the newly laid surface.

After visiting the ROB site, a member of Yuva, an NGO, accused the contractor and MC officials of carpeting the road during the rain allegedly by ignoring the guidelines, and anticipating potential damage in the near future. Demanding an inquiry into the matter, he said this act of road carpeting during the rain is not only unjust but also a clear misuse of public funds. He demanded appropriate action, questioning why MC officials permitted road carpeting during the rains.

An MC’s B&R Branch official said they will look into the matter and if any violation is found, the contractor will be held responsible for the same.

Following multiple missed deadlines, the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) on Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, is expected to be thrown open to the public by January 1, 2024. Recently, the process of road carpeting had commenced on the under-construction ROB.