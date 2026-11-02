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Home / Ludhiana / Questions raised over Ludhiana MC monitoring as freshly laid roads crack within months

Questions raised over Ludhiana MC monitoring as freshly laid roads crack within months

Repairing damaged portions not enough, fix responsibility, say residents

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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A recently recarpeted road near the Chandan Nagar in Ludhiana has developed cracks. Inderjeet Verma
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The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s claims of improving the city’s road network have come under question as freshly recarpeted roads have started developing cracks and potholes within months of completion, raising questions over the quality of work and monitoring of contractors.

The latest example has emerged from the road along the Buddha Nullah near Chandan Nagar, where a stretch laid only around three months ago has already developed several cracks.

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The 0.5-km stretch was constructed at a cost of around Rs 36 lakh but the condition of the newly laid surface has left residents questioning the quality of the work and the system of checks followed by the civic body before releasing payments to contractors.

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Residents said the problem was not limited to one road. A similar situation has again been reported on Gill Road, where cracks had appeared on a recently recarpeted stretch.

The recurring problem has raised a larger question, if roads begin to deteriorate within a few months, who is held responsible for the quality of construction?

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Residents alleged that despite repeated instances of roads developing cracks soon after construction, the MC had failed to take visible action against contractors in several cases. They said merely repairing the damaged portions was not enough and demanded that responsibility be fixed.

“The government should order a separate Vigilance inquiry into the quality of the works and the role of officials and contractors involved. It is public money and the same cannot be wasted on roads that start developing cracks within months,” said Navdeep Singh, a resident of the Haibowal area.

Residents also demanded that contractors found responsible for substandard works should be blacklisted or debarred from getting further MC contracts.

They said the civic body had a system for checking road quality, including inspection and testing, but the repeated failure of newly constructed roads raised questions over whether these checks were being carried out in a proper manner.

The road along the Buddha Nullah is particularly significant as it caters to considerable traffic and connects several residential and commercial areas. The appearance of cracks on such a recently completed stretch has added to concerns of daily commuters.

The latest complaints have also brought the condition of Gill Road back into focus, where cracks have reportedly appeared after recent recarpeting.

The residents said the MC should not wait for the roads to deteriorate further before taking action. They demanded immediate inspection of affected stretches and corrective measures at the cost of those responsible, wherever poor workmanship was found.

MC Commissioner Ankur Mohindroo said: “I will inquire into the matter and take strict action in the cases.”

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