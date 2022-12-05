Quilts, woollens destroyed in fire

Ludhiana, December 4

A huge stock of quilts and woollen material stored in an open plot at Upkar Nagar was destroyed in a fire on Saturday midnight. Panic spread in the area after sudden flames engulfed the plot.

Residents also woke up after the incident as there was a risk that the fire might spread in adjoining houses. However, the flames were brought under controlled in time.

Residents informed the fire brigade about the incident. After getting information, fire tenders reached the spot within 10 minutes.

According to information, fire broke out around 12.15 am. Residents said since the stock was lying in the open, some cracker might have fallen on it, which led to the fire.

“Some people were bursting crackers last night. The crackers could have caused the fire. The flames were brought under control within an hour. Otherwise, the fire could have spread to the adjoining buildings and houses,” said the residents. — TNS

