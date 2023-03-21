Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: PG department of commerce and business management of Arya College organised a quiz competition titled 'AD-BOUT', based on advertisements, for students of Add-on Course (Advertising, Sales Management and Event Management) of the department. The theme of the quiz was advertising. A total of seven teams from different classes participated in the quiz, of which five were shortlisted for the final round. The first prize was bagged by Monish and Gunish, Tushar Chugh and Tushar Jindal won the second prize and Keshav and Pratham Bhatia got the third prize.

Online workshop on adr held

University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC) of Ludhiana, in collaboration with ADR BAR organised a workshop on alternative dispute resolution (ADR) under the guidance of Prof Aman Amrit Cheema, Director, PURC. Dr Neelam Batra was the coordinator of the workshop. Gaurav Sohal and Harsimar Kaur were the student coordinators. “The workshop was an opportunity for the students to learn about the basics of arbitration, mediation techniques and various other facets related to arbitration and mediation in practicality. Students were taught about theory, tools and techniques associated with ADR. It was an interactive online workshop discussing ADR developments regionally and globally by reputed professional and stakeholders from national and global jurisdiction,” said Dr Batra.

Visit to TV studio

GTB National College, Dakha, organised educational tours for students of various disciplines. As part of an initiative to provide holistic education to students, two trips were organised on March 18. College principal Avtar Singh said: “One tour was taken to a TV studio in Patiala and other to Nabha. Students of functional English and History Department participated in this trip. Students were informed about the working of a TV Channel. During the visit, the students got an opportunity to meet various heads of news processing sections.”