Quiz, fine arts events held on second day of youth fest

The second day of the 66th Panjab University Inter-Zonal Youth Festival at AS College, Khanna, was a grand affair. SAD’s Khanna Assembly constituency incharge Yadwinder Singh Yadu was the chief guest on the occasion. In the evening session, Dr Ravi Inder Singh, DCDC, PU, Chandigarh, was the chief guest.

Yadu commended the smooth conduct of the event and the discipline displayed by students at the college and congratulated the managing committee, principal and staff for the successful organisation of the event. To mark the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev and the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur, a continous langar of tea and water is being served in the college campus during the festival.

On the second day of the youth festival, performances of one act plays and histrionics were presented in the college’s main hall (Sarangi Manch), while exciting performances of kavishri, var gayan, and kali gayan were presented at seminar hall 1 (Rabab Manch). Quiz and heritage quiz competitions were held at the Sitar Manch. Fine arts competitions such as collage-making, cartooning, poster-making, on-the-spot painting, still life drawing, installation and photography were held in the Commerce Block (Vanjhali Arena).

Ramgarhia Girls College, Ludhiana, secured the first place in group shabad singing, Malwa Central College of Education, Ludhiana, secured the second place and Guru Nanak College, Muktsar, secured the third place. In group bhajan singing, Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, secured the first place, DAV College, Sector-10, Chandigarh, came second and GGS DAV, Jalalabad, ranked third. In idiomatic conversation, PU Campus, Sector-14, Chandigarh, secured the first place, followed by Arya College, Ludhiana, and Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, in the second and third places, respectively.