R-Day venues utilised for creating awareness on public utility projects

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal/ Raikot, January 27

Officials of various government departments utilised the venues for the Republic Day celebrations in the region to spread awareness on public utility schemes of their departments.

Stalls and tableaus creating awareness on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, ban on single-use plastic and Chinese string, solid waste management and conservation of water and electric power were set up at the Republic Day celebration venues at various locations.

The organisers also distributed green manure, saplings of fruit and shade trees and jute carry bags among residents.