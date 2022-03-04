Radiology Dept starts functioning at Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 3

The Radiology Department and Laboratory Diagnostic Centre today started functioning at the Civil Hospital under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Patients can avail facility of the MRI and CT scan at the Civil Hospital. Patients requiring to undergo these tests will not have to go to private diagnostic centres. Rates of the tests done here are 80 to 90 per cent lower than in private centres. The diagnostic centre will remain open round-the-clock. —