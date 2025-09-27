DT
Radiology experts shine at national meet in Chandigarh

Radiology experts shine at national meet in Chandigarh

Nearly 50 delegates from Punjab, including students and seasoned technologists participated in the conference

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:33 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
17th National Conference of the Indian Society of Radiographers and Technologists.
A group of radiological professionals from the city made their mark at the 17th National Conference of the Indian Society of Radiographers and Technologists (NCISRT), held on September 20–21 at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The event brought together leading radiographers, technologists, academicians and students from across the country, fostering a dynamic platform for

knowledge exchange and professional growth in radiological sciences.

Representing Ludhiana and the Punjab chapter of the ISRT, several senior professionals played key roles in the conference, which include Joy Anzer and Manjinder Kaur from the CMCH and Sam Cherian and Shiby Mathew from the DMCH.

Nearly 50 delegates from Punjab, including students and seasoned technologists participated in the conference.

The Ludhiana contingent actively participated in academic sessions, workshops and panel discussions, contributing insights on emerging technologies, patient care protocols and best practices in diagnostic imaging. Their presence underscored the city’s growing reputation as a hub for radiological excellence and education.

The conference also highlighted the importance of collaboration between institutions and professionals to elevate standards in radiography and medical imaging. With strong representation from Ludhiana, the Punjab chapter of the ISRT reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the field through innovation, education and community engagement.

