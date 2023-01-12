Rahul Gandhi reaches Barmalipur

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, January 11

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders and workers when his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ reached Barmalipur village near here late this evening. However, his cavalcade went straight inside the tent, especially prepared for his stay, as soon as it arrived in the village.

Former MLA and party in-charge of Payal Lakhvir Singh Lakha, party coordinator Paramjit Singh Ghawaddi, Bant Singh Daburjee, Ramparkash, Mandeep Mangat, Ranjit Singh, Gurinder Singh Bajwa, Surinder Pal Sood, Rajveer Singh Rubal, Jaswinder Jassa and Naib Singh were excited to welcome their hero Rahul Gandhi, who, as per them, “is trying to unite the disunited nation into one whole”.

The leaders and workers were waiting relentlessly to have a glance of their leader since early morning on both sides of the national highway amid the chill.

Former MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha said: “We are blessed to have the flesh and blood of the party with us today. He will meet and interact with his supporters and admirers tomorrow morning. The party leaders and workers were so excited to meet him that they had been standing at the venue for hours together. The yatra has enthused a new vigour in the party workers. They feel that if Rahul Gandhi can undertake such a tedious journey for the sake of the party’s well-being, they too should contribute equally by being a part of the noble endeavour.”

Party coordinator Paramjit Singh Ghawaddi and senior Congress leader Bant Singh Daburjee said since Rahul was supposed to resume his yatra from Doraha early tomorrow morning, we are leaving no stone unturned in making all arrangements.

“We are glad to have our leader among us today and feel it is a historical moment for party leaders and workers of the town,” they added.