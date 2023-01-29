Raid on eatery serving hookahs in Ludhiana, employee held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

The city police yesterday conducted a raid at Pablo restaurant situated on the Ferozepur road where hookahs were being reportedly served to youngsters.

Assistant manager of the restaurant, Wahegurupal Singh, was arrested from the spot while owner Jasmit Singh and manager Akshit Bhalla managed to flee. A case under various sections of the IPC and the Tobacco Act was registered against the three suspects.

ASI Bhupinder Singh said a tip-off was received that flavoured hookahs were being illegally served to youngsters at the

restaurant and in lieu, the restaurant owner charged

huge sums of money from them. Accordingly, a police party conducted raid and nabbed the assistant manager of restaurant.