Raid reports spread panic among AAP leaders in Ludhiana

Since Tuesday evening, panic has gripped AAP leaders following reports of CBI raids in Ludhiana. While there was no official confirmation of the searches, several political leaders took to social media to claim that the CBI had conducted raids on Amandeep Singh Grewal, a close associate and relative of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Reports of the alleged raids continued to circulate till late in the night. According to information, the searches were carried out in the Barewal area, where Grewal resides. He is a former sarpanch of a village in Ludhiana.

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Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia also posted on X about the alleged raids on Grewal. Meanwhile, a senior district leader of the Aam Aadmi Party confirmed to The Tribune that the CBI had conducted a raid on the residence of the Chief Minister’s close associate.

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The reports triggered anxiety among AAP leaders, political circles and police officials. The CBI had earlier conducted raids at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Chandigarh and several other locations.

Grewal has been named in allegations linked to the purported settlement of a Rs 5-crore rape case.