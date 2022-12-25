 Raids, assessments: City bizmen felt the heat of govt action : The Tribune India

Looking back 2022

Raids, assessments: City bizmen felt the heat of govt action

Raids, assessments: City bizmen felt the heat of govt action

Excise Department officials during a raid on the banks of the Sutlej in Ludhiana. File photo



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, December 24

The year ending December 31 was action-packed for GST, Excise and Taxation and Income Tax Departments as many raids and ‘surveys’ were conducted on the firms and properties of businessmen and traders in the city. While the departments marked these as targets to be achieved, the business community dubbed the raids as ‘harassment’ at the hands of officials. Panic gripped among the businessmen against whom the respective departments cracked the whip.

The Income Tax Department conducted a raid on Nikkamal jewellery house on Mall road in November. File photo

The Excise and Taxation Department, State GST Department and Income Tax Department conducted raids on the properties of realtors, businessmen, traders and jewellers in the city. Huge penalties were imposed on defaulters and the erring businessmen.

THE HIGHS

Big fish targeted by I-T Dept

The Income Tax Department took action against many businessmen last year. In November, raids were conducted on the shops of prominent city businessmen, including Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers and Mani Ram Balwant Rai Jewellers. The raids were conducted for two days and unaccounted money and records were seized by the department. In March, the department cracked the whip against a realtor. IT raids were also conducted on Jujhar Group and Manpreet Ayali, who has close ties with the Badals. Raids were also conducted on Gurmail Medical Hall. Several premises linked to the Gurmail Brothers, a pharmaceutical and healthcare products company headquartered in Ludhiana, were raided in Ludhiana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. These major names were on the radar of the department following discrepancies in tax-related documents.

131 FIRs, 123 arrests by Excise and Taxation Dept

The Excise and Taxation department remained active throughout the year and the Enforcement Wing of the department conducted raids at many places. With the help of sniffer dogs, department officials were able to dig huge quantities of lahan from Sutlej banks. A total of 1,351 raids were conducted in the Ludhiana East and West circles. Following are the amounts of recoveries made by the department this year: 2,322 litres of illicit liquor, 2,000 liters of spirit, 20,58,655 liters of lahan and 6,617 bottles of beer. The department was also able to generate a whopping Rs 677.55 crore, against Rs 518.47 crore generated last year. A total of 131 FIRs and 123 arrests were made by the department this year.

GST Dept cracks the whip

The state GST department was also harsh on defaulters. Heavy penalties were imposed and documents were seized by the department for tallying the maintained statistics with stocks and other records. Action was taken against tax evaders as per the law. The department imposed penalties on traders and businessmen who had deposited lesser GST amounts compared to annual turnovers. The department generated crores of rupees as revenue from tax evaders.

ED raids

The Enforcement Directorate also raided several premises of leading businessmen in Ludhiana in money laundering cases. Raids, under the FEMA violation, were conducted on several premises of a leading businessman of Janpath Estate. In another startling development, the ED had also raided the properties of two senior officials of the Excise Department in connection with the Delhi Excise Scam. The department also conducted raids on the firms of two businessmen in Ludhiana. The firms were found to be not in compliance with the Reserve Bank of India regulations.

THE LOWS

Bogus billing continues unabated

Even as the departments cracked the hip against a few businessmen engaged in bogus billing in Ludhiana and Mandi Gobindgarh, the practice still continues, causing a loss of crores of rupees to the exchequer. The bogus billing has made it difficult for honest industries to work in a smooth manner. Despite several complaints, the department concerned has failed to fully curb the menace.

Assessment notices ‘harass’ businessmen

More than 15,000 assessment notices from the year 2015-16 put the industries in panic. Dubbing these as harassment, the businessmen said the department concerned had failed to settle old, pending cases and traders were on their toes to file replies.

GST Act still tedious

Members of the business community feel that even though over 400 amendments have been made since the GST Act was implemented, the department has failed to simplify the rules for traders and still, many long and tedious processes are involved.

Small consumers suffer due to SMS mafia

Law-enforcement agencies failed to act against the mafia which controlled steel prices through SMS in 2022. Though various representations were sent to authorities to act against the mafia as prices kept on fluctuating and small consumers were not able to bear the effects of price variation on a daily basis, but no concrete action was taken.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

5
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

9
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

10
Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma's mother claims Sheezan Khan cheated, used her daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water