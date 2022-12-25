Raids, assessments: City bizmen felt the heat of govt action

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, December 24

The year ending December 31 was action-packed for GST, Excise and Taxation and Income Tax Departments as many raids and ‘surveys’ were conducted on the firms and properties of businessmen and traders in the city. While the departments marked these as targets to be achieved, the business community dubbed the raids as ‘harassment’ at the hands of officials. Panic gripped among the businessmen against whom the respective departments cracked the whip.

The Income Tax Department conducted a raid on Nikkamal jewellery house on Mall road in November. File photo

The Excise and Taxation Department, State GST Department and Income Tax Department conducted raids on the properties of realtors, businessmen, traders and jewellers in the city. Huge penalties were imposed on defaulters and the erring businessmen.

THE HIGHS

Big fish targeted by I-T Dept

The Income Tax Department took action against many businessmen last year. In November, raids were conducted on the shops of prominent city businessmen, including Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers and Mani Ram Balwant Rai Jewellers. The raids were conducted for two days and unaccounted money and records were seized by the department. In March, the department cracked the whip against a realtor. IT raids were also conducted on Jujhar Group and Manpreet Ayali, who has close ties with the Badals. Raids were also conducted on Gurmail Medical Hall. Several premises linked to the Gurmail Brothers, a pharmaceutical and healthcare products company headquartered in Ludhiana, were raided in Ludhiana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. These major names were on the radar of the department following discrepancies in tax-related documents.

131 FIRs, 123 arrests by Excise and Taxation Dept

The Excise and Taxation department remained active throughout the year and the Enforcement Wing of the department conducted raids at many places. With the help of sniffer dogs, department officials were able to dig huge quantities of lahan from Sutlej banks. A total of 1,351 raids were conducted in the Ludhiana East and West circles. Following are the amounts of recoveries made by the department this year: 2,322 litres of illicit liquor, 2,000 liters of spirit, 20,58,655 liters of lahan and 6,617 bottles of beer. The department was also able to generate a whopping Rs 677.55 crore, against Rs 518.47 crore generated last year. A total of 131 FIRs and 123 arrests were made by the department this year.

GST Dept cracks the whip

The state GST department was also harsh on defaulters. Heavy penalties were imposed and documents were seized by the department for tallying the maintained statistics with stocks and other records. Action was taken against tax evaders as per the law. The department imposed penalties on traders and businessmen who had deposited lesser GST amounts compared to annual turnovers. The department generated crores of rupees as revenue from tax evaders.

ED raids

The Enforcement Directorate also raided several premises of leading businessmen in Ludhiana in money laundering cases. Raids, under the FEMA violation, were conducted on several premises of a leading businessman of Janpath Estate. In another startling development, the ED had also raided the properties of two senior officials of the Excise Department in connection with the Delhi Excise Scam. The department also conducted raids on the firms of two businessmen in Ludhiana. The firms were found to be not in compliance with the Reserve Bank of India regulations.

THE LOWS

Bogus billing continues unabated

Even as the departments cracked the hip against a few businessmen engaged in bogus billing in Ludhiana and Mandi Gobindgarh, the practice still continues, causing a loss of crores of rupees to the exchequer. The bogus billing has made it difficult for honest industries to work in a smooth manner. Despite several complaints, the department concerned has failed to fully curb the menace.

Assessment notices ‘harass’ businessmen

More than 15,000 assessment notices from the year 2015-16 put the industries in panic. Dubbing these as harassment, the businessmen said the department concerned had failed to settle old, pending cases and traders were on their toes to file replies.

GST Act still tedious

Members of the business community feel that even though over 400 amendments have been made since the GST Act was implemented, the department has failed to simplify the rules for traders and still, many long and tedious processes are involved.

Small consumers suffer due to SMS mafia

Law-enforcement agencies failed to act against the mafia which controlled steel prices through SMS in 2022. Though various representations were sent to authorities to act against the mafia as prices kept on fluctuating and small consumers were not able to bear the effects of price variation on a daily basis, but no concrete action was taken.