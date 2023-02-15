Raids carried out at 116 places of gangsters, associates in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 14

The Ludhiana police carried out raids at the houses and whereabouts of gangsters as a part of the statewide operation launched by the Punjab Police on Tuesday.

The police also questioned the family members of the gangsters and also searched the houses to check if they had given shelter to any suspicious element or kept anything illegal in the house at the behest of gangsters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Harmeet Singh Hundal said these raids were conducted under the direct supervision of Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

“We had formed 34 teams for this purpose, including officials from police stations, crime wings, special branch, etc. The teams conducted raids at as many as 116 places in the city. The teams also confiscated some mobile phones of family members of the gangsters and their associates and the same will be examined to inquire if family members were in touch with any anti-social elements or criminals,” added DCP Harmeet Hundal.

The DCP said raids were conducted at the houses of associates and sympathisers of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The police would also now keep a tab over these places in future to ensure that no one gave shelter to anyone at the behest of gangsters or help the gangsters in any other way.

The DCP said raids were conducted on early Tuesday morning and it was completely a secret operation of the Punjab Police.

Sources said one of the raids was conducted at the house of Rajinder Singh Gora, an associate of gangster Deepak Tinu, at Shimlapuri. Tinu is close to gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Gora had helped Tinu in fleeing from the custody of the police when the latter was apprehended in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Though Gora is at present in jail, the police suspect that Gora’s family member or any close person might be running some illegal activity at the behest of Gora or Tinu.