Raikot artistes adjudged overall champions in int'l folk festival

Our Correspondent

Raikot, November 14

The Surtal Cultural and Social Welfare Club, Raikot, was felicitated with the Best of Performance award during an international folk dance competition that concluded in Bulgaria and Thailand recently.

The event was organised by the European Festival Concert Youth League led by Arif Sonmez, Natalia Zyatyk and Igor Netluh. Artistes of the Surtaj Club, led by its president Pawan Kumar, had showcased their talent at various events held at Bulgaria and Thailand during the international cultural fair.

The bhangra team, consisting of men and women, was adjudged overall champion and was also felicitated with Best of the Performance Award.

Naampreet Gogi, an office-bearer of the organisation, said that a mixed bhangra team prepared under the guidance of coach-cum-president Pawan Kumar Sharma had participated in a 10-day international cultural event in which artists from 24 countries had participated. Performance of Varun Sharma, Lakhwinder Meet, Rajvir Singh, Simranjit Singh and Hardeep Singh was appreciated by all.

The winning team was felicitated during the valedictory session by organisers at Thailand.