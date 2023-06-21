Raikot native elected MP in Canada; residents celebrate

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, June 20

Office-bearers of various organisations of this region of Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts celebrated the election of Arpan Khanna as a Conservative MP after a federal byelection from the Oxford County of Canada. Khanna is a native of Dehliz Kalan village here. His father Subhash Khanna is also a former councillor of the Raikot Municipal Council.

Arpan, who is the Conservative Party’s Outreach Chairman and a Brampton lawyer, brought laurels to his family at Raikot after defeating his rival David Hilderley in the byelection. Hilderley, the Liberal Party candidate, could get only 35.6 per cent of votes compared to Khanna’s 43.6 per cent.

Having inherited the traits of community service from his parents Subhash Khanna and Kiran Khanna, the newly elected MP said his community volunteering to raise funds for the service of humanity and undertaking awareness for many local (Brampton) social organisations had paid off in the election. Food banks and charities through Global Medic and True Love Foundation felicitated his victory, he said.

Residents, led by Raikot Municipal Council president Sudarshan Joshi, AAP councillor Vikas Sharma, Pawan Thapar, Robby Dhand and Munish Sharma, appreciated the fact that Arpan had remained committed to serving the interests of youths immigrating to Canada on various pretexts.

“As an immigration advocate, he has been helping Indians from this region requiring legal aid on various issues. His contribution during the pandemic was appreciated by all,” said Munish Sharma.