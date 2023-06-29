Raikot residents to get health services near their homes soon: Minister

Our Correspondent

Raikot, June 28

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said residents of all urban and rural localities would soon get health services near their homes. He said the state Health Department is fully equipped to transform Chief Minister’s dream of Rangla Punjab into a reality.

As many as 31 lakh patients have availed medical treatment at 580 Aam Aadmi Clinics opened by our government as primary level healthcare centres. Balbir Singh, Health Minister

While talking to the media after visiting the Sub-Division Level Civil Hospital here, Balbir asserted that adequate measures had already been taken to provide standard health services at par with private hospitals at primary, secondary and tertiary level to residents of all localities.

Responding to a question, he claimed that doctors and paramedical staff that were deployed at clinics after withdrawing from secondary level hospitals, have since been restored. The Minister claimed the dispensaries that have been converted to Aam Aadmi Clinics were lying idle during the earlier governments and some of them were causing danger to people as their buildings were unsafe.

Claiming that the Mother and Child Health wing at the hospital would soon be made functional and people would be able to receive maternity services here. The Health Minister said facilities at all secondary healthcare centres would be upgraded in due course of time and physicians, paramedical staff and diagnostic services will be available for all.

He said of the total 550 apprentice doctors, 46 would be deployed at healthcare centres in the district by the Ludhiana Civil Surgeon. The Minister claimed that the state Health Department had already procured sufficient stocks of medicines required for all hospitals in the state.

The mortuary and blood storage unit will also be functional soon, he said.

Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar, Punjab Health Systems Corporation MD Pradeep Aggarwal, DC Surabhi Malik, Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli, Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur were also present on the occasion.