Raikot SDM bans cutting of trees at public places

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 30

The environmentalists and volunteers of social and other local organisations have been planting saplings of shade and fruit trees on common land and premises of public undertakings, including educational institutes and government offices, to minimise environmental degradation.

Several government departments, including the Forest Department, have also grown trees on road berms and banks of canals and drains passing through Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

But a large number of these trees and shrubs are missing, damaged or burnt during the past few days. The practice of stubble burning post-harvest season has also compounded the problem of green cover depletion as a large number of trees and bushes have been found charred due to uncontrolled flames of nearby burning stubble and agricultural waste.

Almost all incidents of damages caused due to burning and cutting of trees with alleged conspiracy of officials in different departments remain unreported to the administration.

Though long spans of berms of Mandi Ahmedgarh Lohatbaddi, Ahmedgarh Raikot, Pakhowal Dehlon, Dehlon-Sahnewal, Jandali-Sandaur, Dehliz Kalyan Bridge and Jagera-Payal roads were inundated, the authorities responsible for safety of trees had yet to awaken from slumber and take action against suspects stealing trees or damaging them.

In a large number of cases stumps or branches of trees were counted as complete trees.

Comprehending the adverse effects of cutting and damaging trees on common lands and private properties, the administration has now launched a coordinated movement to preserve the environment by preventing loss to flora of the region.

Setting an example, Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli, using his powers under Section 144 of the CrPC, has completely banned cutting of trees on common places and government premises.

The authorities of Municipal Councils, market committees and Block Development and Project Office have been advised to get the prohibitory orders implemented in letter and spirit.

“What is more painful is that the people have failed to appreciate the concern shown by social activists and environmentalists towards checking environment degradation. On one hand gram panchayats and social organisations have been trying their best to plant saplings of fruit and shade tree at available spaces, a large number of residents, including farmers, have caused a massive loss to green belt of the region,” said Gurbir Singh Kohli, while maintaining that all concerned had been advised to ensure that no part of a tree was damaged due to stubble burning or any such activity. Punitive action would be taken against violators, said Kohli.