Raikot youth dies by suicide three weeks before wedding

Raikot youth dies by suicide three weeks before wedding

The family has stated that they do not suspect the involvement of any other person in the death

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Raikot, Updated At : 01:38 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The deceased was identified as Gurbir Singh. Tribune photo
A 30-year-old man from Jalaldiwal village died by suicide in a hotel room here on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Gurbir Singh. According to preliminary information, he had spent time with friends in the city on Sunday and returned to his hotel room later in the evening.

While the exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be established, initial investigations suggest that Gurbir had been under stress following the fixing of his marriage, which was scheduled for January 16.

Raikot Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh said the hotel room where the body was found has been sealed, and a forensic team has been called to assist in the investigation.

The DSP further stated that, as per information received from the bereaved family, Gurbir Singh frequently stayed at Simar Hotel, as the hotel owner was a close friend.

Police have initiated post-mortem proceedings and registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The family has stated that they do not suspect the involvement of any other person in the death.

