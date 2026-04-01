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Home / Ludhiana / Rail Roko: Six trains likely to be hit as farmers to protest today

Rail Roko: Six trains likely to be hit as farmers to protest today

Why penalties for losses caused by adverse weather, ask growers

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:41 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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Around 500 farmers are expected to gather at the Jagraon railway station to hold protest on Friday. File
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The Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda) has given a ‘rail roko’ call, with farmers across the state set to stage protests from 12 pm to 3 pm on Friday. As part of the agitation, the farmers will hold a dharna at the Jagraon railway station, which is expected to disrupt the movement of several trains.

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According to information, three passenger trains and three goods trains are likely to be affected due to the protest.

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Kamaljit Khanna, president of BKU (Dakaunda), told The Tribune that around 500 farmers are expected to gather at the Jagraon railway station and halt train movements during the three-hour protest window and hundreds of passengers were expected to bear the brunt due to the agitation.

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“Three goods trains and three passenger trains will be affected due to the protest. These include routes such as Ferozepur to Ludhiana, Ludhiana to Jaipur, Ferozepur to Delhi and Ferozepur to Chandigarh. We do not want to inconvenience anyone but when government agencies fail to address our demands, we are compelled to take such steps,” he said.

The primary grievance of the farmers is the proposed action by government agencies, in coordination with the Central Government, to impose penalties despite the losses being caused by natural factors.

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Farmers said the wheat crop had become discoloured and shrivelled due to unseasonal rains and strong winds, which was beyond their control.

“Why should farmers be penalised for adverse weather conditions? It is the government’s responsibility to relax norms in such conditions so that farmers do not suffer losses. No farmer would ever want their crop to be damaged. We invest our hard-earned efforts into cultivation,” Khanna said.

Central agencies creating hurdles: Farmers

Farmers alleged that while the state has an AAP government, central agencies are creating hurdles for both state and its farmers. They claimed that farmers in Haryana received greater relief due to the ruling BJP government there.

They alleged that the Central Government was targeting the farmers as a fallout of the prolonged protests held in Delhi.

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