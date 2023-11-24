 Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks : The Tribune India

Six trains cancelled, others short-terminated

Stranded railway passengers wait for their trains at the Ludhiana railway station on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTOs: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, November 23

Rail passengers were put to a huge inconvenience as movement of trains on Amritsar-Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi-Ludhiana remained disrupted for several hours since late morning as protesting sugarcane farmers blocked the rail track near Jalandhar Cantt railway station. Several long route trains coming from Amritsar, Jammu side as well as those bound for Amritsar, Jammu and Udhampur were delayed by one to three hours.

The 12497 New Delhi-Amritsar Shane-Punjab Express which had reached Sahanewal almost on time for its onward journey towards Ludhiana and Amritsar, was cancelled between Ludhiana and Amritsar and the train was rescheduled to short-originate from Ludhiana for its return journey to New Delhi later in the evening.

In addition, two other trains – the 12013 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express and 14681 New Delhi-Jalandhar City Intercity Express — were also short-terminated at Ludhiana due to blockade on the rail tracks.

Northern Railway officials said due to farmers protest six trains were cancelled for the day, eight were short-terminated before their terminating point, six were short-originated (skipping some part of scheduled journey) while 10 others were diverted via alternate routes.

Passengers stranded at intermediary railway station, including Ludhiana were fuming and fretting over repeated agitations and the protesting group targeting trains which caused harassment to members of public. A passenger accompanied by his family, who had to cut short his journey at Ludhiana railway station, was particularly sore at the farmers, whom he charged with resorting to rail roko almost at regular intervals to settle their score with the government.

Railway authorities said in the wake of inconvenience to the public due to cancellation, short-termination and diversion of trains, help desks had been set up at major railway stations in Ferozepur Division. Besides, announcements about change in schedule of trains were being made and special counters for cancellation of tickets and providing refund of fare had also been put up.

