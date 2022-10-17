Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 16

A rail under-bridge (RUB) for smooth vehicular movement on Jassian Road seems to be a distant dream for residents. The Municipal Corporation (MC) had earlier sent a proposal to the railway authorities for the construction of an RUB at the location but the project failed to see the light of the day.

When the MC wrote a letter to the Railways in January 2021 in this regard, an official had stated that the passage under the Ludhiana-Amritsar railway section at Jassian village was not broad enough to cater to the high volume of traffic. The portion within the jurisdiction of the Railways was also not motorable, he had said. Thus, there was a need for a subway for the convenience of the people.

However, MC Superintending Engineer Teerath Bansal said the civic body had received a letter from the Railways that the proposed project was not feasible. The MC had been asked to get the deposited amount refunded, he said.

A resident, Gaganpreet Singh, said the existing passage remained flooded during rains and big vehicles could not pass through it. “There is a need for a proper underpass with approach roads to ease commuting. The civic body must take up the matter with the Railways again to find out a solution,” he said.

Councillor from Ward 94, Gurpreet Singh Gopi, said there was a dire need for the underpass for smooth traffic movement. “When the project was proposed by the MC, a senior official of the Railways had given a positive response. It seems the MC officials concerned had not pursued the matter later in a right manner,” Gopi said.