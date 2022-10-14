Railway announces another festival special train

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 13

The Northern Railway has announced yet another limited-run festival special train between Amritsar and Katihar (Bihar). The train would make two trips in each direction the first on October 22 and 27 starting from Amritsar and the second on October 23 and 28 starting from Katihar.

The train 04680 will leave Amritsar on October 22 and 27 at 8:10 am and reach Katihar at 4.30 pm the next day. On return journey, the train 04679 will depart from Katihar on October 23 and 28 at 8 pm and arrive in Amritsar at 4.30 am on the second day.

The train would have commercial halts at Jalandhar City, Phagwara, Ludhiana, Sirhind, Ambala Cantt, Yamuna Nagar-Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Barauni, Khagaria, Mansi and Naugachia railway stations.