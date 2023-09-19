Railway employee murdered after altercation in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 18

On the intervening night between Sunday and Monday, a railway worker, Pardeep Kumar Dogra (30), was murdered near Railway Colony, here, by some miscreants. When some residents found the victim severely injured, he was rushed to the Civil Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries later.

Suspects yet to be arrested After an altercation, the suspects attacked the victim near a tea stall and fled the scene. The culprits had not been arrested so far.

On getting information, the Division Number 5 police and the GRP became embroiled in a jurisdictional dispute.

