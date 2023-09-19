Railway employee murdered after altercation in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, September 18
On the intervening night between Sunday and Monday, a railway worker, Pardeep Kumar Dogra (30), was murdered near Railway Colony, here, by some miscreants. When some residents found the victim severely injured, he was rushed to the Civil Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries later.
Suspects yet to be arrested
After an altercation, the suspects attacked the victim near a tea stall and fled the scene. The culprits had not been arrested so far.
According to information, Pardeep was sitting near a tea stall with some people. After an altercation, the suspects attacked him and fled the scene.
On getting information, the Division Number 5 police and the GRP became embroiled in a jurisdictional dispute.
Later, the Division Number 5 police assumed responsibility for the investigation in the case. However, the culprits had not been arrested so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...