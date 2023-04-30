Railway employee robbed of mobike

Ludhiana, April 29
Four motorcycle-borne persons robbed a railway mechanic of his motorcycle from Daresi.
The Daresi police yesterday registered a case against the four unidentified persons.
The complainant, Prince, of Jaswant Nagar told the police that he was working as a diesel mechanic in railways. On April 23 when he was returning home on his motorcycle after work, he was cornered by four motorcycle-borne miscreants. Before he could ask anything, they manhandled him and took away his motorcycle. Later, he informed the police and lodged a police complaint.
Investigating officer ASI Harpal Singh said a case of loot was registered against the unidentified suspects. CCTV cameras were being checked to get any clue about them.
