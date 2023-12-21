Railway job scam: Suspect arrested after eight years

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, December 20

The police claimed to have arrested a swindler who had been evading arrest after being booked in a railway job fraud case over eight years ago.

The suspect, Gurbaz Singh Baz, of Malaut was booked on the complaint of Harjot Singh of Narike village, near here, on September 5, 2015. Baz had allegedly duped rural youths of the region by providing them fake appointment letters after receiving payments between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh from them. The total money swindled from the victims is estimated to be around Rs 12 lakh.

Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said police officials, supervised by Amargarh DSP Jatin Bansal and SHO Inderjit Singh, had nabbed the suspect when he came to the area for duping new victims through his accomplices.

“Having received information about his hideouts, we deployed police personnel to keep a close watch on his activities and ultimately they nabbed him when he entered the area,” said Khakh, adding that the suspect had been changing his identities for eight years after being booked in 2015.

Investigations revealed that Baz used to pose as a facilitator for recruitment in the Railways Department before 2015 and used to trap jobless youth from weaker sections of society. The investigating team is yet to identify his other accomplices. “We want to make sure that nobody involved in the scam, directly or indirectly, is spared,” Khakh said.

