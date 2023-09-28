Railway services to be disrupted due to traffic block at Jalandhar

Ludhiana, September 27
The Northern Railways have announced that some traions will be temporarily cancelled and short-terminated due to a traffic block at the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station for the redevelopment of the station and the launch of a foot overbridge at Kandrori.
The Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar (04597/98) and Nangal Dam-Amritsar-Nangal Dam (04505/06) train services will remain suspended from September 30 to October 4.
The New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Express (04653) will remain cancelled on October 6 while the Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Express (04654) will remain cancelled on October 4.
The train service between Ludhiana and Chheharta (04591/92) will remain cancelled from September 30 to October 4. The Delhi Jn-Pathankot-Delhi Jn (22429/30) trains will remain cancelled from September 30 to October 4. The trains running between Pathankot and Jalandhar (04649 and 04642) will remain suspended on October 3.
The Saharsa-Amritsar Jansewa Express (15531) will be short-terminated at Ambala Cantt on October 2. The Darbhanga-Jalandhar City Antyodaya Express (33551) will be short-terminated at Ludhiana on September 30. The New Delhi-Amritsar Shane-Punjab Express (12497) will be short-terminated at Ludhiana from September 30 to October 4.
The Ajmer-Amritsar Express (19611) will be diverted on September 30. The Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express (22318) will be diverted on October 4. The New Delhi-Lohian Khas train (22479) will be diverted September 30, October 1, 3, 4). The Gorakhpur-Jammu Tawi train (12587) will be diverted on October 2 while the Jammu Tawi-Ahmedabad Express (19224) will be diverted on October 3.
