Railways announces another summer special train

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 6

The Northern Railway authorities have announced that the halt made by 12408 Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri train would be changed from Dhandari Kalan to Ludhiana railway station from July 7 due to the ongoing remodelling work at the railway station here.

About a fortnight back, the stoppage of this train, along with a few others, was changed from Ludhiana to Dhandari. Railway officials said the train would arrive at Ludhiana at 11.38am and depart at 11.48am, till further notice.

At the same time, railways has decided to shift the stoppage of 14616 Amritsar-Lal Kuan Express from Ludhiana to Dhandari railway station with effect from July 8. The train would reach Dhandari at 8.20 am and depart at 8.30 am, till further notice.

To operate between Udhampur and Jabalpur

Meanwhile, railways has announced a summer special train to operate between Jabalpur and Udhampur from July 10 to August 1, making four trips in each direction.

The 01449 Summer Special (Amarnath Express) will leave Jabalpur on every Monday (from July 10) at 4.45pm and reach Udhampur at 7.00pm the next day. On its return journey, train 01450 will depart from Udhampur on very Tuesday (from July 11) at 11.55pm to reach Jabalpur at 4.45am the third day.

With AC, sleeper class and general coaches, the train would have scheduled stoppages at Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Panipat, New Delhi, Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Jhansi, Malkheri, Sagar, Damoh, Murwara, Katni and Sihora Road.