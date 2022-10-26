Railways announces special trains during festive season

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 25

Northern Railway has announced the introduction of a limited-run Festival Special Train to provide connectivity between Varanasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra shrine for pilgrims intending to visit the shrine during the ongoing festival season. The train, 04211/12, would make a single trip in each direction — from Varanasi (on October 26) and from Katra (on October 27).

It will leave Varanasi (on October 26) at 4.15 pm and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi at 6.30 pm the next day. On its return, it will depart from Katra (on October 27) at 9.30 pm to reach Varanasi at 11.35 pm the next day.

The train, with AC, sleeper and general coaches, will have commercial halts at Udhampur, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Raebareli and Pratapgarh.

Yet another festival special train will operate between Ahmedabad and Amritsar with three trips in each direction.

The 09425 Reserved Festival Special Train will leave Ahmedabad on October 24, 31 and November 7 at 9.05 pm and reach Amritsar at 12.20 am the second day. On its return journey, it will depart from Amritsar on Oct 26, Nov 2 and Nov 9 at 2.45 am and reach Ahmedabad at 8.45 am the next day.

The train will have stoppages at Chayapuri, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, New Delhi Safdarjang, Ambala Cantt and Chandigarh.

Platform ticket rate hiked to Rs 30

In the wake of rise in passenger traffic due to the ongoing festival season, the Firozepur Division of Northern Railways has decided to increase the price of platform tickets on all category A-1 and A railway stations with effect from October 23. The revised price of platform ticket would remain in effect till November 6.

According to an order issued by the Senior Divisional Railway Manager, the platform tickets would be sold at a revised price of Rs 30, instead of Rs 10 at Ludhiana, Jalandhar City, Jalandhar Cantt, Amritsar, Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Beas, Phagwara, Udhampur, Firozepur Cantt, Pathankot and Pathankot Cantt railway stations during the limited period.

#vaishno devi