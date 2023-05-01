Railways announces to run 3 more summer special trains

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 30

The Northern Railway authorities have announced to run three more summer special trains to cope with the rush of passengers during the upcoming summer season and vacations.

Two of these trains would ferry passengers to Beas from Ajmer and Jodhpur, respectively, while one train would operate between Mumbai Central and Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. All three trains would have scheduled halts at Ludhiana.

The 09631 Ajmer-Beas Special Express train (two trips) would leave Ajmer on May 11 and 25 at 5.00 pm and reach Beas at 12.00 noon the next day. In the return direction, the train 09632 Beas-Ajmer Special Express (two trips) would leave Beas on May 14 and 28 at 3.00 pm and arrive at Ajmer at 9.45 am the next morning.

The 04853 Jodhpur-Beas Summer Special Express (one trip) would leave Jodhpur on May 18 at 3.50 pm and reach Beas at 10.10 am the next day. The corresponding train 04854 Beas-Jodhpur Special Express (one trip) would depart from Beas on May 21 at 3.00 pm to reach Jodhpur at 9.15 am the next day.

The 09097/98 Mumbai Central-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Mumbai Central summer special trains would make 10 trips in each direction.

The 09097 Mumbai Central-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Special Express would depart from Mumbai Central on every Thursdays (May 4, 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6,) at 3.05 pm and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 8.05 pm the next day.

On return journey, the train 09098 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Express would depart from Shri Mat Vaishno Devi Katra on Saturdays (May 6, 13, 20, 27; June 3, 10, 17, 24; July 1, 8,) at 5.55 am and reach Mumbai Central at 11.55 am the next day.