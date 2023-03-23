 Railways' 'Bharat Nepal Aastha Yatra' to chug off on Mar 31 : The Tribune India

Railways' 'Bharat Nepal Aastha Yatra' to chug off on Mar 31

Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prayagraj among major attractions

Railways' 'Bharat Nepal Aastha Yatra' to chug off on Mar 31

The train will commence its 10-day Bharat Nepal Aastha journey from Jalandhar and pass through holy places across the country. File



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 22

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run the ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist’ train – first from the region and second in the series — for pilgrims on March 31. The train would commence its 10-day Bharat-Nepal Aastha journey from Jalandhar and pass through holy places across the country and Nepal.

Pilgrims/tourists will have the option to board/de-board the train at Jalandhar city, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah and Kanpur stations during the journey.

10 days pilgrimage

  • Package tour cost Rs 27,815 per person
  • EMI option available through Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways
  • Option for payment through EMIs ranging from 3 to 24 months

According to railway officials, the train with 11 (3-AC class) coaches will accommodate a total of around 600 tourists. It is fitted with a well-equipped pantry car for dishing out fresh vegetarian meal to tourists. An infotainment system, CCTV cameras and security guard services will also be available on board.

During the tour, Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Pashupatinath temple at Kathmandu, Prayagraj and Nandigram will be major attractions.

Officials said the train, on a very special tour, would cover some of the very prominent pilgrimages and heritage destinations of the two countries (India and Nepal). There will be three-night stay in hotels in Kathmandu and one-night stay each in Ayodhya and Varanasi, respectively

During the 10-day journey, the train would have its first stop at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhumi temple, Hanuman temple and Bharat Mandir at Nandigram. After Ayodhya, the train will move to the Raxaul railway station in Bihar, a small border town on the India-Nepal border, and the tourists will proceed to Kathmandu by buses.

In Kathmandu, the pilgrims could visit the Pashupatinath temple along with Swayambhunath stupa and other heritage sites in the capital city of Nepal. Thereafter, the train will depart from Raxaul to Varanasi for the tourists to visit Sarnath, Kashi Vishwanath temple, Tulsi temple and Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple. The next stop after Varanasi would be Prayagraj by bus for a visit to Sangam and Hanuman temple. After Prayagraj, the train will return to Jalandhar city on the 10th day of its journey.

At a price range starting from Rs 27,815 per person for a 10-day all-inclusive tour package, which would cover train journey in 3-AC, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (vegetarian), all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal Singh on complaint of ‘granthi’; new image shows him on motorised cart with bike

2
Diaspora

Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

3
Jalandhar

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

4
Trending

'Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols': Kangana Ranaut cryptically warns Punjab singer over getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

5
Sports

Here are the 12 cities shortlisted for ODI World Cup in India

6
Punjab

Raja Warring writes to Punjab DGP, flags concern about youths being rounded up and labelled Amritpal supporters

7
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

8
Himachal

Punjab Assembly calls Himachal Pradesh ordinance to impose water cess illegal; passes resolution

9
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

10
Delhi

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs as objectionable posters against PM Modi come up; 6 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Top News

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Within rights to do so, says Sukhu | Cites Uttarakhand & J&K...

Amritpal’s NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Amritpal's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Ex-Union Minister’s nephew among two found hanging

F&CC nod to hiring 40 vehicles for lifting waste

Over 15K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, Chandi Devi shrines

Delhi Govt presents ~78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

Rs 850 cr allocated to clear landfill sites in 2 years

Rs 16,500 cr for education, teachers to get tablets

Punjab Police trace bike on which Amritpal Singh fled

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Women must exercise voting right: Karamjit

DCC ex-chief joins AAP

DC suspends official for indiscipline

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to ~285 cr

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts

100-kg poppy husk seized

Snatchers target three more in city

Snatchers target three more in city

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist