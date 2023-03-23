Railways' 'Bharat Nepal Aastha Yatra' to chug off on Mar 31

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 22

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run the ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist’ train – first from the region and second in the series — for pilgrims on March 31. The train would commence its 10-day Bharat-Nepal Aastha journey from Jalandhar and pass through holy places across the country and Nepal.

Pilgrims/tourists will have the option to board/de-board the train at Jalandhar city, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah and Kanpur stations during the journey.

10 days pilgrimage Package tour cost Rs 27,815 per person

Rs 27,815 per person EMI option available through Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways

Option for payment through EMIs ranging from 3 to 24 months

According to railway officials, the train with 11 (3-AC class) coaches will accommodate a total of around 600 tourists. It is fitted with a well-equipped pantry car for dishing out fresh vegetarian meal to tourists. An infotainment system, CCTV cameras and security guard services will also be available on board.

During the tour, Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Pashupatinath temple at Kathmandu, Prayagraj and Nandigram will be major attractions.

Officials said the train, on a very special tour, would cover some of the very prominent pilgrimages and heritage destinations of the two countries (India and Nepal). There will be three-night stay in hotels in Kathmandu and one-night stay each in Ayodhya and Varanasi, respectively

During the 10-day journey, the train would have its first stop at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhumi temple, Hanuman temple and Bharat Mandir at Nandigram. After Ayodhya, the train will move to the Raxaul railway station in Bihar, a small border town on the India-Nepal border, and the tourists will proceed to Kathmandu by buses.

In Kathmandu, the pilgrims could visit the Pashupatinath temple along with Swayambhunath stupa and other heritage sites in the capital city of Nepal. Thereafter, the train will depart from Raxaul to Varanasi for the tourists to visit Sarnath, Kashi Vishwanath temple, Tulsi temple and Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple. The next stop after Varanasi would be Prayagraj by bus for a visit to Sangam and Hanuman temple. After Prayagraj, the train will return to Jalandhar city on the 10th day of its journey.

At a price range starting from Rs 27,815 per person for a 10-day all-inclusive tour package, which would cover train journey in 3-AC, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (vegetarian), all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide.