Railways earns Rs 2.39 cr fine from ticketless passengers

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 11

Continuing the drive against ticketless travellers, the ticket checking staff of Ferozepur Division of the Northern Railway caught as many as 26,711 persons travelling without valid tickets on the railway stations and on board the trains in September. Penalty of Rs 2.39 crore was recovered, which was 19 per cent higher than the recovery made during corresponding period last year.

The Divisional Railway Manager, Sanjay Sahu, said regular check on sanitation level at the railway stations yielded Rs 1.26 lakh as penalty imposed for littering in railway complexes on 720 travellers and visitors who were found violating provisions of anti-littering act. Sahu lauded the railway ticket examiners for keeping a strict eye on ticketless travellers.

#Ferozepur