Railways extend Durg-Jammu Tawi train to Udhampur

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, August 23

For the convenience of passengers on the Delhi-Ludhiana-Jammu-Udhampur section, the Northern Railways have announced plans to extend the run of Durg-Jammu Tawi-Durg Superfast Express (12549/50) till Udhampur, with effect from August 29.

The train leaving from Durg on August 29 will conclude its journey at Udhampur. For the extended route, the train departing from Durg on August 29 will reach the Jammu Tawi station at 5.38 pm on the next day. It will depart at 5.48 pm from Jammu Tawi and arrive at Udhampur at 7.25 pm on the same evening.

It will return from Udhampur on August 31 at 3.15 am and reach Jammu Tawi at 4.30 am. Rest of the time table of the 12549/50 train will remain unchanged.

During its journey from Durg to Udhampur and on return from Udhampur to Durg, the 12549/50 Superfast Express will have commercial halts at Raipur, Bhatapara, Uslapur, Pendra Road, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni Murwara, Saugor, Virangana Lakshmi Bai Nagar (Jhansi), Gwalior, Agra Cantt, Delhi Safdarjang, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt and Jammu Tawi.

#Jammu #Udhampur