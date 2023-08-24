Railways extend Durg-Jammu Tawi train to Udhampur

Kuldip Bhatia
Ludhiana, August 23
For the convenience of passengers on the Delhi-Ludhiana-Jammu-Udhampur section, the Northern Railways have announced plans to extend the run of Durg-Jammu Tawi-Durg Superfast Express (12549/50) till Udhampur, with effect from August 29.
The train leaving from Durg on August 29 will conclude its journey at Udhampur. For the extended route, the train departing from Durg on August 29 will reach the Jammu Tawi station at 5.38 pm on the next day. It will depart at 5.48 pm from Jammu Tawi and arrive at Udhampur at 7.25 pm on the same evening.
It will return from Udhampur on August 31 at 3.15 am and reach Jammu Tawi at 4.30 am. Rest of the time table of the 12549/50 train will remain unchanged.
During its journey from Durg to Udhampur and on return from Udhampur to Durg, the 12549/50 Superfast Express will have commercial halts at Raipur, Bhatapara, Uslapur, Pendra Road, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni Murwara, Saugor, Virangana Lakshmi Bai Nagar (Jhansi), Gwalior, Agra Cantt, Delhi Safdarjang, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt and Jammu Tawi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown
Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...
Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...
Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert
Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble
5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting
The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...