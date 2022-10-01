Railways to run festive special trains from Jammu Tawi, Amritsar and Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 30

Northern Railway has announced introduction of six more pairs of special trains to cope with spurt in passenger traffic in the ensuing festival season. These trains would provide connectivity to passengers from Jammu Tawi, Amritsar and Ludhiana to various destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, including Gorakhpur, Barauni, Patna, Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) and the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 1655/56 Gorakhpur-Chandigarh-Gorakhpur Festival Special Weekly Express train will leave Gorakhpur on every Friday from October 21 to November 11 at 10.10 pm and reach Chandigarh at 2.10 pm the next day. On return journey, train 01656 will leave Chandigarh on every Thursday from October 20 to November 10 at 11.35 pm and reach at 5.35 pm the next day.

The 05005/06 Gorakhpur-Amritsar-Gorakhpur Festival Weekly Express train will depart from Gorakhpur on every Friday from October 14 to November 11 at 2.40 pm and reach Amritsar at 8.40 am the next day. The 5006 train would leave Amritsar on every Saturday at 12.45 pm to reach Gorakhpur at 8.50 am the next day.

The 04645/46 Barauni-Jammu Tawi-Barauni Festival Special Weekly Express train would depart from Barauni on every Friday from September 30 to October 11 at 4 pm and reach Jammu Tawi at 8.45 pm the next day. On return trip, the train 04646 would leave JammuTawi on every Thursday from September 29 to October 11 at 5.45 am to reach Barauni at 11.45 pm the next day.

The 04075/76 Patna-Amritsar-Patna AC Reserved Superfast Festival Special Express will leave Patna on October 19, 23, 27 at 5.45 pm and reach Amritsar at 6 pm the next day. On return journey, the train 04076 would depart from Amritsar on October 18, 22, 26 at 2.50 pm and arrive Patna at 3.45 pm the next day.

The train 04605/04606 Delhi Jn-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Delhi Jn Gati Shakti Festival Special Express AC Reserved train will leave Delhi Jn on September 30 and October 2 at 11.45 pm and arrive Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 12.30 pm. On return trip, the train 04606 will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on October 1 and 3 at 10 pm and reach Delhi Jn at 10.45 am the next day.

The 09097/98 Bandra Terminus (Mumbai)-Jammu Tawi Festival Special Weekly Express train will leave Bandra Terminus on every Sunday from October 16 to November 27 at 9.50 pm and arrive Jammu Tawi at 8.40 am the next day. On return trip, the train 09098 will depart from Jammu Tawi on every Tuesday from October 18 to November 29 at 11.20 pm and reach Bandra Terminus at 10.10 am the next day.