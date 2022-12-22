Railways to run special train between Amritsar-Nanded on December 22, 23

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 21

The Northern Railways have announced to run a special train from Amritsar to Hazur Sahib, Nanded, on December 22 and 23. The train will make two trips in each direction.

Train 04640 will leave Amritsar on December 22 and 23 at 4.25 am and reach Nanded at 3.20 pm the next day. For the opposite route, train 04639 will depart from Nanded on December 23 and 24 at 11.10 pm and reach Amritsar at 9.30 am the third day.

The special train will have 10 minute-stoppage at Ludhiana during its run in both directions.

The train, with AC and general accommodation, will have commercial halts at Beas, Jalandhar City, Phagwara, Ludhiana, Khanna, Sirhind, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, New Delhi, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Rani Kamlpati, Itarsi, Akola, Vashim, Hingoli Deccan, Basmat and Purna Jn.