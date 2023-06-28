Railways to run special train from Ferozepur to Dibrugarh today

Ludhiana, June 27
The Railways has announced to operate a summer special train (single trip) from Ferozepur Cantt to Dibrugarh in Assam on June 28 to handle the rush of passengers to various destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and the North-East.
Train 04674 will depart from Ferozepur Cantt on June 28 at 1.25 pm and reach Dibrugarh at 8.45 pm on the third day of the journey (Friday).
Having AC, sleeper and general class coaches, the train will have stoppages at Faridkot, Kotkapura, Bathinda, Rampura Phul, Dhuri, Patiala, Rajoura, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Mordabad, Bareilly, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria, Naugachia, Katihar, Newjalpiguri, New Cooch Bihar, New Bongaigaon, Rangia, Rangpara North and Lakhimpur stations.
