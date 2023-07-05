Railways to run special train this month

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 4

In order to cope with the rush of passengers, the Northern Railways has decided to run a summer special train from Udhampur and Udaipur City. The Udaipur-Udhampur weekly summer special train will ply from July 4 till July 26 between the two stations as many as eight times.

The train will leave Udaipur every Tuesday from July 4 and reach Udhampur the next day. Likewise, the train will depart from Udhampur every Wednesday from July 5 on, and reach Udaipur the following day.

The train boasts air-conditioned sleeper class and general coaches. The special train will halt at Jammu Tawi, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Hisar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Rewari, Khairthal, Alwar, Bandi Kuin, Gandhi Nagar, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Naseerabad, Bijainagar, Bhilwara, Chanderia, Mawli and Rana Partap Nagar stations.