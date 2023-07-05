Railways to run special train this month

Ludhiana, July 4
In order to cope with the rush of passengers, the Northern Railways has decided to run a summer special train from Udhampur and Udaipur City. The Udaipur-Udhampur weekly summer special train will ply from July 4 till July 26 between the two stations as many as eight times.
The train will leave Udaipur every Tuesday from July 4 and reach Udhampur the next day. Likewise, the train will depart from Udhampur every Wednesday from July 5 on, and reach Udaipur the following day.
The train boasts air-conditioned sleeper class and general coaches. The special train will halt at Jammu Tawi, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Hisar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Rewari, Khairthal, Alwar, Bandi Kuin, Gandhi Nagar, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Naseerabad, Bijainagar, Bhilwara, Chanderia, Mawli and Rana Partap Nagar stations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet
Xi, Sharif listening, says respect integrity of members
Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral
A case has been registered against the accused under section...
'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called
Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too
Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24
New party heads appointed in 4 states